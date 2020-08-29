Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,562 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 97,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $10,132,157.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 409,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,700,782.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,133. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

EXR opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.44. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.21.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.