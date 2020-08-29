Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176,223 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rollins were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 8.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Rollins by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 82,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $1,089,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 10.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

