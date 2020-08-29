Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 79,399 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 79,399 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Apache worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apache by 264.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apache by 50.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 64.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 629.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.