Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 152,449 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,449 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of WPX Energy worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WPX Energy by 341.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,817,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,876,000 after buying an additional 417,494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,337,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 359.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 29.8% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 39,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPX shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.53.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

