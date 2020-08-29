Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 86,905 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Continental Resources worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $20,813,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 6,051,443 shares of company stock worth $101,417,211 in the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

NYSE:CLR opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $40.25.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

