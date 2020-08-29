Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 10,634 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Voya Financial worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

NYSE VOYA opened at $52.34 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

