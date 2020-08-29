TD Securities Increases Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to $110.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.77.

NYSE:RY opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

