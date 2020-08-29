TD Securities Increases Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to $110.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.77.
NYSE:RY opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
