T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 395.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the second quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 53.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $116.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

