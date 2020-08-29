SwiftCash Hits One Day Volume of $56.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. SwiftCash has a market cap of $219,409.58 and approximately $56.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 160,179,425 coins and its circulating supply is 159,458,993 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

