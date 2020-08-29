sUSD (SUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.17 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. sUSD has a market capitalization of $22.67 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00137373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.01653265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00201440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00169339 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000144 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

