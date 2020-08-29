Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.86% from the stock’s previous close.

SURF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued an “average” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. Equities analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 132.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

