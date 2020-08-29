Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Superior Plus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of SPB opened at C$12.25 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$5.97 and a 1 year high of C$13.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 62.82.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$450.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$525.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.8399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

