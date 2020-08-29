Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Cormark boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:SPB opened at C$12.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.57. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.82. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$5.97 and a twelve month high of C$13.04.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$450.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

