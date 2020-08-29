Superior Plus Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$450.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.00 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPB. TD Securities upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$12.25 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$5.97 and a 12 month high of C$13.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.57. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.