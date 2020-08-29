Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Sun Communities by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Sun Communities by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,533 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $2,861,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.59 and its 200-day moving average is $139.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 108.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. Analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

