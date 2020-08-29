Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218,998 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,914 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 107,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64,334 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

