Streamr Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $41.36 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.79 or 0.05504833 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr

