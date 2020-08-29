Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO) Trading Up 0.7%

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 846 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

