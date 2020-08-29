Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Qiwi Call Options (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,951 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 481% compared to the typical daily volume of 508 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Qiwi by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Qiwi by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 79,650 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 413,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

QIWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Qiwi stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. The business had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

