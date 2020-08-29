Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Director Richard C. Breeden Sells 25,000 Shares

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $157.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.51.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Steris’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 5.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,256,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,839,000 after acquiring an additional 101,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

