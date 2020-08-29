Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STLD. Cfra raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ STLD opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,228,000 after purchasing an additional 219,613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,282,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,662 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,141,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,961,000 after buying an additional 61,064 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 37.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after buying an additional 802,934 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.