STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.71.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.33 and a beta of 1.62. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $62.51.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,728,205.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,485,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 19.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

