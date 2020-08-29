Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $15.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.79. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at $672,336.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 62,825 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 386,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 86,782 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

