Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $242.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $228.00 to $242.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.94.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $220.42 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $223.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $876,598.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,779,911.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 1,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 181.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 79.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

