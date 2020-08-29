SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Shares Down 0.1%

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.72 and last traded at $85.78. 1,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter.

