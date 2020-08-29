Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPKE. B. Riley decreased their price target on Spark Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.
Spark Energy stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Spark Energy has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $334.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.
Spark Energy Company Profile
Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.
Featured Article: Capital Gains
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.