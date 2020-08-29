Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPKE. B. Riley decreased their price target on Spark Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

Spark Energy stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Spark Energy has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $334.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPKE. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 48,005 shares in the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.