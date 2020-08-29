SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 10,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 11,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.

