Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $12.90 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.83. Sonos has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $513,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,552.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $246,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,259.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,070,611 shares of company stock worth $183,310,463 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,557,000 after purchasing an additional 357,987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 17.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Sonos by 26.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

