Sonoro Metals (CVE:SMO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Sonoro Metals Corp (CVE:SMO)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. 137,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 68,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.32 price target on shares of Sonoro Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and a PE ratio of -5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

