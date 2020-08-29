Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLRC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $714.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Solar Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 57.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

