SmartCash (SMART) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $272,607.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $272,607.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,476.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.48 or 0.03463308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.00 or 0.02335088 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00499086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00819094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00678124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00057230 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013865 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.