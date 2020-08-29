Shelton Capital Management Trims Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.20. 152,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $488,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,350.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,845 shares of company stock worth $1,625,413. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

