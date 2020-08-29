Shelton Capital Management Trims Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 103.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.08. 152,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.93. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $130.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

