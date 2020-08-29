Shelton Capital Management Sells 84 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,181,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,196,000 after acquiring an additional 78,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.60.

Shares of AVB traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.39 and its 200-day moving average is $167.06. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

