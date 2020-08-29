Shelton Capital Management Sells 372 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after buying an additional 85,111 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $6,254,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,466.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $42,807.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $9,268,097. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLD traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.76. 221,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLD. Stephens increased their price objective on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

