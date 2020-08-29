Shelton Capital Management Sells 360 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in American Financial Group by 831.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Raymond James raised shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.12. 345,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,877. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.