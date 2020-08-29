Shelton Capital Management Sells 265 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 78.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 306,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,870,000 after acquiring an additional 134,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,814,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 57.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 236,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 86,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,484,000 after acquiring an additional 85,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,200,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,424,000 after acquiring an additional 81,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,675.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $524,517.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,626.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IDA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.54. The stock had a trading volume of 147,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.65. IDACORP Inc has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $114.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.13%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

