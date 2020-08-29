Shelton Capital Management Sells 250 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,655,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,884 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 31.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,092,000 after purchasing an additional 588,988 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 311.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 660,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,492,000 after purchasing an additional 500,320 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $46,508,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 95.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,063,000 after purchasing an additional 320,491 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUI stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $149.12. The company had a trading volume of 343,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,776. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

