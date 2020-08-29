Shelton Capital Management Sells 198 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,699,952.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,600.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $674,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.35. The stock had a trading volume of 204,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average is $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 151.99, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.17. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

