Shelton Capital Management Sells 153 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,770,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 274,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Haemonetics by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after buying an additional 62,028 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 22,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $2,018,326.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $283,327.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,288,374 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.32. The company had a trading volume of 284,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,846. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

