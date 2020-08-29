Shelton Capital Management Sells 149 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Tetra Tech stock remained flat at $$93.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average of $81.11.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $74,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,389,216. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

