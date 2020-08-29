Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,284 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,520,000 after buying an additional 933,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,855,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,271,000 after purchasing an additional 260,382 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,393,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,515,000 after purchasing an additional 566,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,531,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,644 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $28,341.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $94,323.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,808 shares in the company, valued at $94,323.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,915 shares of company stock worth $10,173,824. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MNTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.33. 3,739,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.