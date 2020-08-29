Shelton Capital Management Sells 123 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 16.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Eaton by 33.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 13.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,058 shares of company stock valued at $11,594,802. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $103.51. 1,049,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

