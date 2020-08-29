Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 8.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of ASH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.43. 415,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

