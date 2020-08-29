Shelton Capital Management Reduces Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TCF remained flat at $$27.19 on Friday. 389,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,305. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

