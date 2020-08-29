Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in L3Harris by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in L3Harris by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 224,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in L3Harris by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,824,000 after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,262,000 after purchasing an additional 430,984 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in L3Harris by 186.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.84.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

