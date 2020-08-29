Shelton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 3,988.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $772,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,586,000 after purchasing an additional 555,729 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 212,511 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,793,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $750,712,000 after purchasing an additional 204,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHCG stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.68. The stock had a trading volume of 165,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,650. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.44. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LHCG. BidaskClub lowered shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

