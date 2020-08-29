Shelton Capital Management Invests $257,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSKR. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $470,000. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $258,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FSKR stock remained flat at $$14.55 during trading on Friday. 436,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,693. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

