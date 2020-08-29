Shelton Capital Management Invests $255,000 in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 113.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,135,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,139 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 104.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,398 shares of company stock worth $1,503,619 in the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HES traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,540. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.21. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.84.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

