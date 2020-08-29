Shelton Capital Management Has $270,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.53. 416,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,101. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.59. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

EV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

